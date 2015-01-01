|
Midgett A, Doumas DM, Peralta C, Bond L, Flay B. J Prev Health Promot 2020; 1(1): 80-103.
33738442
The purpose of this article is to present a study that can serve as a model of program evaluation for school personnel that can be used to improve services and demonstrate program efficacy to key stakeholders. The study presented in this article evaluated the impact of a brief, bystander bullying program ("stealing the show," "turning it over," "accompanying others," and "coaching compassion," [STAC]) on depressive symptoms and passive suicidal ideation among middle school students in a rural, low-income community (N = 130). This topic was selected as there is limited research examining the efficacy of bystander programs on improving mental health outcomes for students trained to intervene.
bullying; rural; bystander; depression and suicidal ideation; low-income schools; STAC