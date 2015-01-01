|
Citation
|
Saadi A, Bannon S, Watson E, Vranceanu AM. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There is a growing body of evidence on racial and ethnic disparities within traumatic brain injury (TBI) care. The aim of this paper was to conduct a narrative review of the literature, demonstrating how racial and ethnic disparities manifest across the full spectrum of the TBI experience in civilian populations: injury, acute care and diagnosis, post-TBI recovery and adjustment, and long-term outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injury; Racial/ethnic disparities; Rehabilitation