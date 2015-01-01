|
Citation
|
Lieng MK, Marcin JP, Sigal IS, Haynes SC, Dayal P, Tancredi DJ, Gausche-Hill M, Mouzoon JL, Romano PS, Rosenthal JL. J. Rural Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, National Rural Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Pediatric readiness scores may be a useful measure of a hospital's preparedness to care for children. However, there is limited evidence linking these scores with patient outcomes or other metrics, including the need for interfacility transfer. This study aims to determine the association of pediatric readiness scores with the odds of interfacility transfer among a cohort of noninjured children (< 18 years old) presenting to emergency departments (EDs) in small rural hospitals in the state of California.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
access to care; emergency medical care; pediatric readiness; quality; utilization of health services