Abstract

The purpose of this study was to determine the pattern of penis ring-related injuries in the US. During 2000-2019, 162 penis ring-related injuries (for a national estimate of 6,344 such injuries) were treated at US emergency departments (EDs). Of the estimated injuries, 32.3% occurred during 2000-2011 and 67.7% during 2012-2015. The patients were 49.8% age 30-49 years. The most common types of injuries were ring stuck on the penis or scrotum (75.3%), edema (29.9%), pain (18.7%), and contusion or abrasion (7.6%). In 81.9% of the estimated injuries, the patient was treated or examined at the ED and then released.

Language: en