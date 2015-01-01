Abstract

PURPOSE: To determine the relationship between age of first exposure (AFE) to repetitive head impacts (RHI) through contact/collision sports and patient-reported outcomes in community rugby players.



METHODS: We recruited community rugby players over the age of 18 with at least 1-year of contact rugby participation to complete an online survey. Participants completed the Brief-Symptoms Inventory 18 (BSI-18), Short Form Health Survey 12 (SF-12), and Satisfaction with Life Survey (SWLS) via Qualtrics. We used generalized linear models to examine the association between AFE (continuous) and patient-reported outcomes by sex, while controlling for cumulative years contact/collision sport history, age, and concussion history (yes/no). Additionally, we used Mann-Whitney U tests to compare patient-reported outcomes between AFE <12 and AFE >12.



RESULTS: 1,037 rugby players [31.6 + 11.3 years (range: 18-74), 59.1% men] participated in this study. Whether analyzed continuously or dichotomously at age 12, younger AFE was not associated with worse patient-reported outcomes for either men or women. Positive concussion history was a significant predictor of worse BSI-18 sub-scores, SF-12 sub-scores, and SWLS in women and worse BSI-18 sub-scores in men. Cumulative contact/collision sport history was a significant predictor of better BSI-18 Depression and SF-12 (Mental Component Summary, MCS) sub-scores in men only. In men and women, older age was a significant predictor of better BSI-18 Depression, Anxiety, and GSI sub-scores, better SWLS (in men only), and better SF-12 MCS, but worse SF-12 (Physical Component Summary).



CONCLUSION: Younger AFE to contact/collision sport is not associated with worse patient-reported outcomes in early adult rugby players. Concussion history was predictive of worse patient-reported outcomes.

Language: en