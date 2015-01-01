Abstract

Many US federal agencies apply principles from risk communication science across a wide variety of hazards. In so doing, they identify key research and practice gaps that, if addressed, could help better serve the nation's communities and greatly enhance practice, research, and policy development.



The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has brought into sharp relief the importance and complexities of effective risk communication. Risk and uncertainty are inherent in many contexts, including natural disasters, regional and international conflicts, and pandemics. A prominent challenge for risk communicators in these contexts is that people tend not to construe risk as statisticians do, focusing on emotional and social factors more than quantitative information1. Moreover, access and receptiveness to risk communications are greatly affected by language barriers, as well as educational, cultural, social, and economic factors. Risk communicators must contend with the inherent uncertainty of many scientific findings, as well as the dissemination of misinformation in news and social media2. Federal government agencies play a prominent role in designing and disseminating risk messages despite these complexities. The objectives of these agencies go beyond simple education and information sharing; agencies must build public trust and achieve risk-mitigating behaviour change at a national level. As novel and complex problems arise, new needs emerge...

Language: en