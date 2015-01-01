Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Pain and fatigue are highly prevalent debilitating symptoms in Parkinson's disease (PD), however, their relationship with physical performance, fear of falling (FOF) and falls is not clear. We aim in this pilot study to investigate the relationship of pain and fatigue with physical performance, FOF and falls in people with Parkinson's disease (PwPD). Materials & methods: 53 PD patients were assessed for fall history, physical performance, FOF, pain and fatigue.



RESULTS: Pain and fatigue are significantly associated with physical performance and FOF (p ≤ 0.002). Pain and fatigue were different between fallers and non-fallers (p < 0.5), but only fatigue could distinguish fallers from non-fallers (area under the receiver operating characteristics curve = 0.81; p < 0.0001).



CONCLUSION: This pilot study indicated that FOF in PwPD is significantly associated with pain and fatigue. Furthermore, fatigue level is related to fall history. By addressing pain and fatigue, we may ameliorate the deterioration of FOF and falls in PwPD.

