Ketel C, Hedges JP, Smith JP, Hopkins LW, Pfieffer ML, Kyle E, Raman R, Pilon B. Nurse Pract. 2021; 46(4): 33-40.

Abstract

Analysis of 2 years of quality improvement data after the implementation of a suicidality screening and treatment protocol in a primary care setting found that among 1,733 patients, 149 had suicidal ideation. Among the 112 of those patients who remained in care, more than half presented with only nonpsychiatric complaints. Primary care practices may be viable tools to combat the nation's suicide epidemic.


