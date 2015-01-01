Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We aimed to examine the temporal trends of the association between extreme temperature and schizophrenia (SCZ) hospitalisations in Hefei, China.



METHODS: We collected time-series data on SCZ hospitalisations for 10 years (2005-2014), with a total of 36 607 cases registered. We used quasi-Poisson regression and distributed lag non-linear model (DLNM) to assess the association between extreme temperature (cold and heat) and SCZ hospitalisations. A time-varying DLNM was then used to explore the temporal trends of the association between extreme temperature and SCZ hospitalisations in different periods. Subgroup analyses were conducted by age (0-39 and 40+ years) and gender, respectively.



RESULTS: We found that extreme cold and heat significantly increased the risk of SCZ hospitalisations (cold: 1st percentile of temperature 1.19 (95% CI 1.04 to 1.37) and 2.5th percentile of temperature 1.16 (95% CI 1.03 to 1.31); heat: 97.5th percentile of temperature 1.37 (95% CI 1.13 to 1.66) and 99th percentile of temperature 1.38 (95% CI 1.13 to 1.69)). We found a slightly decreasing trend in heat-related SCZ hospitalisations and a sharp increasing trend in cold effects from 2005 to 2014. However, the risk of heat-related hospitalisation has been rising since 2008. Stratified analyses showed that age and gender had different modification effects on temporal trends.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings highlight that as temperatures rise the body's adaptability to high temperatures may be accompanied by more threats from extreme cold. The burden of cold-related SCZ hospitalisations may increase in the future.

