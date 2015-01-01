Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game (ASG) Home Run Derby (HRD) remains a highly anticipated event, during which contestants can take hundreds of maximum-effort swings en route to hitting a multitude of home runs. Critics have openly questioned the risk-benefit of HRD participation as it pertains to injury, alterations in swing mechanics, and timing.



PURPOSE: To determine whether participation in the MLB ASG HRD was associated with both increased injury risk and decline in second-half performance in MLB players. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 3.



METHODS: MLB players who participated in the HRD between 2006 and 2019 were identified through publicly available internet databases. A control group of ASG participants who had the highest home run totals in the first half of the corresponding MLB season were selected as a control group. Multivariable linear regression was used to determine independent associations between HRD participation and batting metrics in the second half of the season. Multivariable logistic regression also assessed the impact of HRD participation on injured list placement during the second half of the concurrent MLB season.



RESULTS: A total of 114 HRD participants and 114 ASG participant controls competed during the study period. No statistically significant differences were seen in batting metrics in the second half of the MLB season between HRD participants and ASG controls, although HRD participants had a significantly lower wins-above-replacement statistic for the season compared with controls (4.69 ± 2.06 vs 5.33 ± 2.08; P =.021). HRD participation was not significantly associated with injury during the second half. The number of HRD rounds in which a player participated did not result in a statistically significant increased odds of injury during the second half of the MLB season.



CONCLUSION: HRD participants did not have increased odds of being placed on the injured list during the second half of the MLB season compared with controls, nor did they experience second-half performance declines in offensive production versus controls when multivariable linear regression analysis was performed.

