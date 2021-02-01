Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To determine predictors for return to previous level of sports after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR).



DESIGN: Cross-sectional; SETTING: Athletic teams. PARTICIPANTS: Ninety-one athletes who had ACLR with hamstring-tendon autograft within 1-5 years participated in this study. Athletes indicated their sport participation levels, injury profile, rehabilitation duration, and time to start sport-related activities (running, cutting-pivoting) after ACLR. Athletes answered whether they returned to the same previous level of frequency, duration, and intensity of sports. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Athletes' characteristics, injury and surgical factors, duration of post-operative rehabilitation program, and time to start sport-related activities after ACLR were evaluated by univariate logistic regression to determine predictors for return to previous level of sports.



RESULTS: Nine athletes (10%) returned to their self-described previous level of sports. Predictors for returning to previous level of sports were rehabilitation duration >4 months (OR:6.78; p = .011), time to start running ≤4 months (OR:8.62; p = .047) and cutting-pivoting <6 months after surgery (OR:5.02; p = .030).



CONCLUSION: Longer post-operative rehabilitation duration and time to start sport-related activities after ACLR predicted return to previous level of sports. Spending adequate time in post-operative rehabilitation program and time-based resumption of sports-related activities after ACLR might be key factors for returning to previous sports level.

Language: en