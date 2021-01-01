SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Malti T, Zhang L, Yavuz HM. Psychol. Assess. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)

DOI

10.1037/pas0000918

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The Social-Emotional Responding Task (SERT) assesses children's anticipated emotions in the contexts of transgressions (Malti, The Social-Emotional Responding Task. Unpublished tool by T. Malti, 2017.). We present a systematic psychometric evaluation of the SERT using data from two different samples of 4-8-year-old children from Canada (N = 291, M(age) = 6.55 years, SDs = 2.02, 50% boys in Sample 1 and N = 282, M(age) = 6.57 years, SDs = 1.56, 49% boys in Sample 2). Children reported their anticipated emotions in six vignettes describing three domains of transgressions [aggressive acts (AA), prosocial omission (PO), and social exclusion (SE)]. Caregivers rated children's sympathy and prosocial and aggressive behaviors.

RESULTS supported a one-factor ("domain-general") model over a three-factor ("domain-specific") model, indicating convergence of anticipated emotions across vignettes and domains. Measurement invariance was established across gender and age groups, indicating the robustness of the assessment. Construct validity was supported by associations with sympathy and less robustly, with prosocial and aggressive behavior. We discuss the use of SERT as an assessment tool for children's social-emotional capacities in research and practice settings. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print