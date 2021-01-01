|
Malti T, Zhang L, Yavuz HM. Psychol. Assess. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
The Social-Emotional Responding Task (SERT) assesses children's anticipated emotions in the contexts of transgressions (Malti, The Social-Emotional Responding Task. Unpublished tool by T. Malti, 2017.). We present a systematic psychometric evaluation of the SERT using data from two different samples of 4-8-year-old children from Canada (N = 291, M(age) = 6.55 years, SDs = 2.02, 50% boys in Sample 1 and N = 282, M(age) = 6.57 years, SDs = 1.56, 49% boys in Sample 2). Children reported their anticipated emotions in six vignettes describing three domains of transgressions [aggressive acts (AA), prosocial omission (PO), and social exclusion (SE)]. Caregivers rated children's sympathy and prosocial and aggressive behaviors.
Language: en