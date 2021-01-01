Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sexual aggression between intimate partners is a serious problem. This study examined this problem in returning male veterans and their female partners, and the effectiveness of an intervention for intimate partner violence (IPV) in preventing sexual aggression using data gathered during a randomized controlled trial.



METHOD: Rates of sexual aggression and the effectiveness of the Strength at Home Couples (SAH-C) intervention were examined in a sample of 69 couples with a returning male veteran from Iraq/Afghanistan who participated in a randomized controlled trial for intimate partner violence (IPV) prevention. Couples were assessed at 4 timepoints: immediately prior to the intervention, immediately following the intervention, 6 months postintervention, and 12 months postintervention.



RESULTS: It was found that 57% of couples reported the presence of intimate partner sexual aggression in their relationship across the assessment points, with higher rates reported at baseline than other time points and for veterans relative to their partners. The most commonly endorsed items were "I insisted on sex when my partner didn't want to" and "I made my partner have sex without a condom." Overall, couples randomized to SAH-C showed greater declines in sexual aggression than couples who were randomized to Supportive Prevention, with particularly strong differences across conditions from baseline to posttreatment.



CONCLUSIONS: These data suggest that this trauma-informed couples-based intervention based on a social information processing model may assist in reducing intimate partner sexual aggression and builds on prior findings demonstrating the program be associated with the prevention of physical and psychological IPV. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en