Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Although delusional jealousy accounts for merely 10% of delusional disorders, it is associated to risk of serious violence and suicide. With this clinical case, we intend to explore the difficulties in the pharmacological approach of delusional jealousy disorder and to summarise the most recent findings in the treatment of this condition.



METHODS: Case report. CASE PRESENTATION: A 76-year-old man involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric ward due to threats of physical aggression to his wife in the context of irreducible ideas of her infidelity. Initially, we observed an improvement of symptomatology with risperidone and its long-acting injectable formulation, but the emergence of hypotensive side effects required the off-label use of paliperidone palmitate 50 mg/ml.



CONCLUSIONS: Few studies, mainly case reports, look at the specific treatment of delusional jealousy. Given the negative consequences for patients and for their spouses, better scientific evidence to treat this condition is needed.

Language: es