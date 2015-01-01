Abstract

Medical certificates, determination of the total work incapacity, and elementary traumatic injuries. The drafting of medical certificates is an essential act in the practice of every doctor. Its importance on the medico- legal level obliges us to write these certificates in an applied and rigorous way. In the case of assault and battery, the doctor must issue an initial medical certificate describing all the medical findings. The judicial authority will require a forensic doctor from a Forensic Unit to determine the total incapacity to work, a period during which the patient is unable to carry out all the gestures of daily life independently.

Language: fr