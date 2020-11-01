|
Citation
Ham DH. Saf. Health Work 2021; 12(1): 10-19.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
DOI
PMID
33732524
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Traditional safety concept, which is called Safety-I, and its relevant methods and models have much contributed toward enhancing the safety of industrial systems. However, they have proved insufficient to be applied to complex socio-technical systems. As an alternative, Safety-II and resilience engineering have emerged and gained much attention for the last two decades. However, it seems that safety professionals have still difficulty understanding their fundamental concepts and methods. Accordingly, it is necessary to offer an introductory guide to them that helps safety professionals grasp them correctly in consideration of their current practices.
Language: en
Keywords
Resilience; FRAM; Resilience engineering; Safety-I; Safety-II