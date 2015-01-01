SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ivana K, Mária P, Ubomír S, Martin J, František, František N, Jozef K. Soud. Lek. 2020; 65(4): 84-87.

(Copyright © 2020, Česká lékařská společnost J. E. Purkyně, Publisher Statni Zdravotnicke Nakladatelstvi)

Autoerotic death is a rare but recurring phenomenon in forensic medicine. This article presents two cases of unusual autoerotic death with signs of autoerotic asphyxia. Although the first case appeared to be asphyxia, the autopsy confirmed natural cause of death during solitary sexual activity of 69-year-old man found with exposed and bandaged genitals. The other case was asphyxiation utilizing a plastic bag and multiple panties wrapped around the head of 18-year-old man disguised in women´s dress.


suicide; asphyxiophilia– suicide; autoerotic asphyxia; autoerotic death; paraphilia; sudden natural death

