Lavrukova OS, Polyakov AY, Kuznetsova EL, Popov VL. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2021; 64(2): 40-42.

(Copyright © 2021, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)

10.17116/sudmed20216402140

unavailable

An unusual case of suicide by hanging on the door inside the cab of a truck (truck) "MAN" is presented: the neck is squeezed between the edge of the movable glass and the edge of the frame of the car door from the driver's seat. The above observation supplements the existing variants about the possibility of hanging with a kind of one-sided open "loop".


Language: ru

suicide; forensic medical examination; casuistic plot; mechanical asphyxia

