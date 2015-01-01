SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yagmurov OD, Nazarova NE. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2021; 64(2): 43-45.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)

DOI

10.17116/sudmed20216402143

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A case from practice is presented - the infliction of fatal self-harm with clerical scissors with the formation of a comminuted depressed terrace-like fracture of the cranial vault. The given case is interesting for forensic experts, first of all, because it demonstrates the possibility of suicide with an unusual object - scissors and an area of injury that is unlikely for self-infliction - the vault of the skull.


Language: ru

Keywords

suicide; scissor injuries; sharp object trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print