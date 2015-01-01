SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tjahjono T, Swantika B, Kusuma A, Purnomo R, Tambun GH. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15389588.2021.1872065

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study has two objectives: (1) to determine the factors on severity levels of pedestrian crossed the road crashes in three cities in Indonesia, (2) to suggest countermeasures at the most crash-prone areas in each city.

METHODS: Study areas are chosen based on the highest pedestrian fatality rate in Central Java Province. The determinant severity levels are based on 19 variables categorized into the pedestrian, road, environment, vehicle, and drivers' characteristics. The crash data was collected from Indonesia Traffic Corps' (Korlantas) database and site visits to all crash locations. The data was processed using the Ordered Probit Model (OPM) Method to find the contributing variables to determine Pedestrian Crossing Road crash severity level.

RESULTS: The significant variables are different in each city; Tegal is Crash location (0.296) and Type of Vehicle (0.176), Salatiga are Pedestrian age (0.484) and type of vehicle (0.472), Magelang are Road hierarchy (-0.582) and Driving license ownership (-0.262).

CONCLUSIONS: Each city has unique variables to determine the severity level. Therefore, treatments and countermeasures must be specific to each city based on study findings.


Language: en

Keywords

fatal crash; level of severity; ordered probit model; Pedestrian crossed the road

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print