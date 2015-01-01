|
Tjahjono T, Swantika B, Kusuma A, Purnomo R, Tambun GH. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
OBJECTIVE: The study has two objectives: (1) to determine the factors on severity levels of pedestrian crossed the road crashes in three cities in Indonesia, (2) to suggest countermeasures at the most crash-prone areas in each city.
Language: en
fatal crash; level of severity; ordered probit model; Pedestrian crossed the road