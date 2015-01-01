|
Ali M, Padhye K, Gauthier L. Trauma Case Rep 2021; 32: e100416.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
33732856
CASE: Two cases are reported of femoral shaft fractures involving tombstones. A four and six year old child had similar histories of uprooting of tombstones during play, toppling them and causing injury. Treatment included non-operative and operative approaches, with both patients yielding bony union at the three month follow up.
Language: en
Pediatric; Fracture; Femur; Tombstone