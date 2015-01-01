SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ali M, Padhye K, Gauthier L. Trauma Case Rep 2021; 32: e100416.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tcr.2021.100416

PMID

33732856

Abstract

CASE: Two cases are reported of femoral shaft fractures involving tombstones. A four and six year old child had similar histories of uprooting of tombstones during play, toppling them and causing injury. Treatment included non-operative and operative approaches, with both patients yielding bony union at the three month follow up.

CONCLUSION: We present the involvement of tombstones as a unique mechanism of injury for femoral shaft fractures in two pediatric cases. From our review of the literature, we believe this to be a first report. We hope to highlight the associated safety implications for the primary prevention of a similar traumatic injury.


Language: en

Keywords

Pediatric; Fracture; Femur; Tombstone

