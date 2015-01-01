SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Brian A, Miedema ST, Johnson JL, Chica I. Adapt. Phys. Activ. Q. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Human Kinetics Publishers)

10.1123/apaq.2019-0157

unavailable

Fundamental motor skills (FMS) are an underlying mechanism driving physical activity behavior and promoting positive developmental trajectories for health. However, little is known about FMS of preschool-aged children with visual impairments (VI). The purpose of this study was to examine the FMS of preschool-aged children (N = 25) with (n = 10) and without (n = 15) VI as measured using the Test of Gross Motor Development-3. Children without VI performed significantly higher than their peers for locomotor (M = +11.87, p =.014, η2 =.31) and ball skills (M = +13.69, p <.001, η2 =.56). Regardless of the presence of a VI, many participants struggled with developing FMS, with the greatest disparity resting within ball skills. These findings help to clarify the FMS levels of preschool-aged children with VI. Thus, there is a need for both further inquiry and intervention for all children.


disability; blindness; early childhood; gross motor skills; motor competence

