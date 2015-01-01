|
Wandera SO, Tumwesigye NM, Walakira EJ, Kisaakye P, Wagman J. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e544.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Few studies have investigated the association between alcohol use, intimate partner violence, and HIV sexual risk behavior among young people in fishing communities from eastern and central Uganda. Therefore, we aimed to determine the association between alcohol use, intimate partner violence, and HIV sexual risk behavior among young people in the fishing communities on the shores of Lake Victoria, in Uganda.
Sexual violence; Intimate partner violence; Alcohol abuse; AUDIT; Emotional violence; Human Immuno-deficiency virus; Physical violence