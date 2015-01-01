Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Spitting is an occupational hazard of police work with increased risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We sought to calculate the prevalence of spitting on police officers in use of force incidents, as well as the demographic and situational factors associated with spitting.



METHODS: Data on spitting were compiled from more than 10,000 use of force incidents occurring at 81 agencies in eight different states in the US.



RESULTS: Spitting occurred in 3.6% of cases. Female and younger subjects and those using drugs and/or alcohol are more likely to spit on officers. Spitting is more likely to occur in incidents of longer duration, when officers use less force relative to subject resistance, when subjects are assaultive or engage in self-harm, and when subjects are hobbled.



CONCLUSIONS: Spitting on officers is common and may now constitute a significant work hazard. Implications for police practice are discussed.

Language: en