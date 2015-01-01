|
Citation
|
Strote J, Warner J, M Scales R, J Hickman M. Forensic Sci. Int. 2021; 322: e110747.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Spitting is an occupational hazard of police work with increased risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We sought to calculate the prevalence of spitting on police officers in use of force incidents, as well as the demographic and situational factors associated with spitting.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Law enforcement; COVID; Disease transmission; Spitting