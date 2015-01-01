Abstract

Cervical spinal injuries are a rare, but potentially devastating occurrence in sports. Although many of these injuries occur in unsupervised sports, they are also seen in organized sports - most commonly in football, wrestling, and ice hockey. Additionally, although each sport is associated with its own unique injury patterns, axial loading remains a common theme seen in cervical injuries associated with significant neurologic impairment. Regardless of the mechanism, a cautious and conservative approach should be taken with regards to evaluation, management, and return to play.

