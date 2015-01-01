Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate (i) the presence of vestibular and oculomotor impairments and (ii) the self-perceived effects of concussion-associated dizziness on health-related quality of life among amateur athletes 6 months and 1 year following sport-related concussion compared with nonconcussed, control athletes.



DESIGN: Prospective, matched-cohort study. SETTING: Clinical assessment laboratory. PARTICIPANTS: Amateur athletes who were diagnosed with sport-related concussion within 1 week of injury, and sex-, age-, and activity-matched nonconcussed, control athletes. MAIN MEASURES: Participants were evaluated 6 months and 1 year following sport-related concussion and enrollment in the longitudinal study using the Vestibular and Oculo-Motor Screening and the Dizziness Handicap Inventory. We performed multivariate analyses of variance and chi-square analyses to compare concussion and control group scores at each study assessment.



RESULTS: Forty-seven participants with concussion and 47 control participants completed the study. The concussion group reported similar mean symptom provocation scores on the Vestibular and Oculo-Motor Screening and exhibited a similar near-point convergence distance compared with the control group at the 6-month and 1-year study assessments. The concussion and control groups had similar perceptions of the effects of dizziness on their health-related quality of life at both study assessments.



CONCLUSION: Meaningful differences in vestibular and oculomotor symptom provocation and self-perceived effects of dizziness on everyday life were not observed between concussed and nonconcussed, control athletes 6 months and 1 year following sport-related concussion.

Language: en