|
Citation
|
Cairncross M, Debert CT, Hunt C, Bayley MT, Comper P, Chandra T, Silverberg ND. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Fear avoidance behavior after a concussion or mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is associated with a number of adverse outcomes, such as higher symptom burden, emotional distress, and disability. The Fear Avoidance Behavior after Traumatic Brain Injury Questionnaire (FAB-TBI) is a recently developed and validated self-report measure of fear avoidance after mTBI. The objective of this study was to derive clinical normative data for the FAB-TBI. To determine whether demographic stratification was necessary and to further support clinical interpretation, we also explored associations between fear avoidance behavior and demographic and injury variables. SETTING: Five concussion clinics in Canada. PARTICIPANTS: Adults who sustained an mTBI (N = 563).
Language: en