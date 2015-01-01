Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The re-emergence of armored warfare in modern conflicts has resulted in a higher number of extremity injuries, burns, and brain injuries. Despite this dramatic increase, little is reported on the type of injuries caused and their management. This review summarizes the publicly available literature and reports on the rate and type of injuries related to armored warfare, their medical outcomes, and management limitations.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This rapid evidence review involves a systematic literature search, followed by a non-systematic literature review. The reason for choosing this approach was the inherent lack of quantitative outcome data in the literature to satisfy the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses checklist. The study also used content analysis to study all peer-reviewed articles, focusing on similarities and differences in the findings necessary to formulate tentative results. The electronic search included PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science, using the following search string: "Armored; Injuries; Mechanized; Morbidity; Mortality; War; Warfare", alone or in combination.



RESULTS: Modern conflicts are associated with higher number of extremity injuries, burns, and brain injuries among military casualties. Several publications claim that the characteristics of armored warfare and anticipated injuries in this type of warfare might require the far forward deployment of medical support supported by a reliable casualty evacuation chain. Still the quality of the available casualty data is low.



CONCLUSIONS: Because of the limited availability of reliable data or military trauma registries, up-to-date military casualty estimation remains a recognized knowledge gap, which needs to be addressed by armed forces worldwide. The future management of modern war casualties requires professional and well-trained staff in all levels, indicating a need for educational initiatives to provide both nurses and medics a greater proportion of medical care and management capabilities and responsibilities than in past conflicts.

