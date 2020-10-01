Abstract

Suicide rates continue to rise among children and adolescents; suicide is the second leading cause of death in the United States. Although research studies have identified factors associated with suicide risks for youths, none distinguishes those who have suicidal ideation from those who most likely will make an attempt or die by suicide. Most studies focus on psychiatric diagnoses associated with suicide risks. Recent studies suggest that cross-cutting symptom profiles may be a stronger predictor of risks for suicide than diagnosis. This article provides an overview of emotional dysregulation as it relates to suicidal ideation, intent, and behaviors for youth.

