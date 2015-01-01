|
Jenke T, Oosthuizen J, Cattani M. Safety Sci. 2021; 138: e105230.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
This study examined the influence of economic cycles on safety performance in Western Australia. A secondary analysis of 577,778 occupational injuries reported to WorkCover (Western Australia) from 2003 to 2019, was undertaken. Changes to occupational injury rates were compared to fluctuations in macroeconomic and microeconomic indicators sourced from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Economic indicators were compared to injury rates in the industry groups: agriculture, mining, manufacturing and construction, to determine if these industries are more sensitive to changes in economic cycles.
Economic cycles; Industry groups; Occupational injuries; Resilience; Safety performance