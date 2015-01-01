Abstract

Since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in December 2019 the pandemic has severely affected humanity in various ways on all sectors of the everyday life. Natural hazards and related disasters did not stop for the novel virus. The parallel evolution of disasters and the pandemic have high potential for producing compound emergencies characterized by new unprecedented challenges. Greece was no exception. It was struck by disasters induced by geological and hydrometeorological hazards amid the pandemic. The most destructive events in terms of human and economic losses were the Mw = 5.7 Epirus and Mw = 6.9 Samos earthquakes on March 21 and October 30 respectively, the Evia flood on August 9 and the Ianos medicane in mid-September 2020. We studied the daily recorded laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in the disaster-affected areas in selected pre- and post- disaster periods. Increase of the reported COVID-19 cases in the post-disaster period has been detected only after the Ianos medicane in affected areas. No change in cases was observed after the studied earthquakes and flood. We examined various factors related to the evolving pandemic, the studied disasters and their management plan that may have contributed to the post-disaster evolution of cases. It is shown that the preexisting viral load and the infection rate in the affected areas, the intensity of the disaster effects and the measures adopted for the effective disaster management of the compound emergencies have the potential to affect the post-disaster evolution of the pandemic in the disaster affected areas.

