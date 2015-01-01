SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Garrigou A, Laurent C, Baldi I, Berthet A, Colosio C, Daubas-Letourneux V, Galey L, Goutille F, Jackson Filho JM, Jas N, Jouzel JN, Judon N, Lebailly P, Samuel O. Safety Sci. 2021; 138: e105191.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ssci.2021.105191

unavailable

In March 2020, Safety Science published the article "Critical review of the role of PPE in the prevention of risks related to agricultural pesticide use" by an international group of researchers working for public research organisations. An expert group from an association representing the interests of the agricultural pesticide industry at European level (the European Crop Protection Association -ECPA-) then published a letter challenging the relevance of the discussion and the conclusions of this article. The authors of the review have decided to use their right to reply.


Agriculture; Marketing authorisation; Occupational health; Personal protective equipment (PPE); Pesticides

