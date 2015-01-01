SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Carden T, Goode N, Salmon PM. Safety Sci. 2021; 138: e105096.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2020.105096

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article describes a study in which a popular systems analysis method was used to inform the design of a safety standard. Specifically, Work Domain Analysis was used to analyze and reorganise the structure of a safety standard for organisations providing adventure activities in Australia. Work Domain Analysis allowed for the identification of system objects, processes, functions, measures, and purposes, revealing limitations in the capacity of the proposed structure to achieve the safety standard's intended purposes. Limitations included a high number of compliance requirements, a confusion between mandatory and optional requirements, a lack of educational support material, and no reliable means to measure system performance. The analysis was used to design an "ideal" structure for the safety standard. Key recommendations of the ideal structure were accepted for implementation, while others were not. The potential for future applications of Work Domain Analysis for regulatory system evaluation, reform, and design are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Regulation; Regulatory system evaluation; Safety standards; Systems thinking; Work domain analysis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print