|
Citation
|
Eker Y, Belgen Kaygısız B. Arch. Med. Sci. 2021; 17(2): 390-396.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Termedia Publishing House)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33747275
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The study aimed to investigate how pain severity in the shoulder region affects balance ability, postural stability and fall risk. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Sixty participants with shoulder pain, aged 42.45 ±6.51 years, were assessed using a Visual Analog Scale (VAS); they were divided into 2 subgroups as a mild pain group (group 1) and a moderate/severe pain group (group 2). According to VAS-at rest the mild-pain group included 39 and the moderate/severe-pain group included 21 subjects. According to VAS-during movement, the mild-pain group included 19 and the moderate/severe-pain group included 41 subjects. Balance ability-postural stability, fall risk and fear of falling were assessed by the Sportkat System, Berg Balance Scale (BBS), and Fall Efficacy scale (FES) respectively. Differences of variables between mild pain and moderate/severe pain groups were analyzed by the independent groups t-test in groups conforming to a normal distribution and the Mann-Whitney U test for the variables that did not fit a normal distribution.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
shoulder; pain; fall risk; balance; postural stability