Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To compare patients with a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 3 stratified according to pupillary reaction and to explore factors associated with in-hospital death in those with bilateral fixed dilated pupils. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Prospective, observational, multicenter study. We included all patients with trauma and GCS scores of 3 admitted to the intensive care unit from March 2015 to December 2019. Factors associated with in-hospital mortality in the patients with bilateral dilated pupils were explored using multiple regression analysis.



RESULTS: Of the 933 patients included, 454 (48.7%) had responsive pupils, 201 (21.5%) had a single fixed dilated pupil, and 278 (29.8%) had bilateral dilation. Hospital mortality was high in all 3 groups: 32.5% in those with normal responsive pupils, 54.6% in those with a single unreactive pupil, and 91.0% in those with bilateral dilation. Factors significantly associated with in-hospital death were age, a score of 3 or more on the Abbreviated Injury Scale for the head, and shock or refractory shock. Types I or II diffuse lesions and evacuated mass lesions were protective in patients with GCS scores of 3 and bilateral dilated pupils. Twelve of the 26 patients (46.1%) with bilateral dilated pupils and GCS scores of 3 had GCS scores of 14 or 15 on discharge from the hospital.



CONCLUSION: The in-hospital mortality was 91% in this study of trauma patients with GCS scores of 3 and bilateral dilated pupils. Factors significantly associated with in-hospital death were age, a score of 3 or more on the Abbreviated Injury Scale for the head, and shock or refractory shock. Types I or II diffuse lesions and evacuated mass lesions were protective in patients with GCS scores of 3 and bilateral dilated pupils.

