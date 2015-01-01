|
Chico-Fernández M, Abelardo Barea-Mendoza J, Servià-Goixart L, Ormazabal-Zabala T, Quintana-Díaz M, González-Robledo J, Iglesias-Santiago A, Sánchez-Arguiano MJ, Pérez-Bárcena J, Llompart-Pou JA. Emergencias 2021; 33(2): 121-127.
(Copyright © 2021, SEMES - Sociedad Española de Medicina de Urgencias y Emergencias)
OBJECTIVES: To compare patients with a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 3 stratified according to pupillary reaction and to explore factors associated with in-hospital death in those with bilateral fixed dilated pupils. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Prospective, observational, multicenter study. We included all patients with trauma and GCS scores of 3 admitted to the intensive care unit from March 2015 to December 2019. Factors associated with in-hospital mortality in the patients with bilateral dilated pupils were explored using multiple regression analysis.
Language: en
|
Survival; Head injury; Escala de coma de Glasgow; Glasgow Coma Scale; Midriasis bilateral; Mydriasis, bilateral; Supervivencia; Trauma grave; Traumatismo craneoencefálico.; Wounds and injuries, severe