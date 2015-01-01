Abstract

The aim of the study was to verify the thesis that dietary calcium intake influences the risk of osteoporotic fractures established by online available calculators. MATERIAL: The study was performed in 521 postmenopausal women aged over 55 years recruited in one osteoporotic outpatient clinic. Mean age was 67.7±8.6 years.



METHODS: Fracture risk was established using FRAX (major and hip fractures, 10 years), Garvan calculator (any and hip fractures, 5 and 10 years) and Polish algorithm available at www.fracture-risk.pl (any fractures, 5 years). Bone densitometry at femoral neck was performed using a device Prodigy (Lunar, GE, USA) to calculate fracture risk by each of those calculators. Calcium intake was established based on dietary questionnaire.



RESULTS: Mean values of fracture risk for all three calculators and T-score value for DXA measurement at femoral neck did not correlate with calcium intake. A tendency to insignificantly lower calcium intake was observed in subgroup with high hip fracture risk by FRAX (≥3%) versus low hip FRAX (<3%): 744±328 mg/day vs. 765±299 mg/day. The same analysis for FRAX major fracture risk revealed similar tendency: 700±299 mg/day and 760±311 mg/day in high (≥20%) and low (<20%) fracture risk groups, respectively. Calcium intake did not influence at all the results obtained in two others calculators. Calcium intake did not differ between subjects with prior falls and those ones without falls. However, if the number of falls was taken into account, the women who reported three and more falls had significantly lower calcium intake (621±275 mg/day) than subjects with no falls (767±304 mg/day; p<0.05) or with one fall (766±317 mg/day; p<0.05). Concluding, calcium intake does not correlate with fracture risk established by calculators available on-line but low calcium intake may increase the risk of falls.

