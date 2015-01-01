Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2020.01153.].



In the original article, there was a mistake in the data matching and resulting statistics/text as published. A data processing error occurred whilst combining participant data across both time points, which led to a proportion of the baseline data being incorrectly matched to the follow-up data. Upon rectifying this error and re-running the analyses, we found that the main results and conclusions remain unaffected, such that bereavement experiences (by suicide or non-suicide causes) continue to show no association with self-harm group membership at baseline nor at follow-up. We did, however, find that the specific descriptive and inferential statistics have changed slightly throughout the paper as a result of the corrected matching. Our cross-sectional findings remain largely unaffected, although one variable (maladaptive coping) which was previously approaching significance has now reached statistical significance. Furthermore, two additional variables have emerged as significant in our longitudinal analyses (endorsing stigmatising beliefs, and glorifying/normalising beliefs about suicide predict prospective self-harm), and one variable (family self-harm) is no longer a significant predictor of prospective self-harm. The overall conclusions of the paper are not affected, and the additional predictors which have emerged do not have a major influence on the interpretation of our findings. The corrected paragraphs and tables appear below, as well as additional comments in the Results and Discussion section and the insertion of Table 5b, which address the changes in the results noted above.

Language: en