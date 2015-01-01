Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research on rehabilitation for falls after stroke is warranted. However, published evidence on fall interventions with stroke survivors is limited and these are mainly international studies that may be less relevant for Southeast Asia.



OBJECTIVE: This review aims to systematically identify literature related to stroke rehabilitation for falls and risk of falls in Southeast Asia.



METHODS: A scoping review with stakeholders' consultation was implemented. An electronic search was conducted up to December 2020 on 4 databases (Medline, CINAHL, Scopus, ASEAN Citation Index). Only original studies conducted in Southeast Asia were selected.



RESULTS: The initial search yielded 3,112 articles, however, only 26 were selected in the final analysis. Most of the articles focused on physical rehabilitation and implemented conventional therapies. While the literature may reflect practice in Southeast Asia, stakeholders perceived that the literature was inadequate to show true practice, was not informative and missed several aspects such as functional, cognitive, and psychological interventions in managing falls. Individual-centric interventions dominated the review while community-based and environmental-focused studies were limited. Majority of the articles were written by physiotherapists while others were from physicians, occupational therapists, and an engineer but few from other healthcare practitioners (i.e., speech therapists, psychologists) or disciplines interested in falls.



CONCLUSIONS: Falls prevention among stroke survivors has received a lack of attention and is perceived as an indirect goal in stroke rehabilitation in Southeast Asia. More innovative research adopted from falls research with older people is needed to advance falls prevention and intervention practice with stroke survivors.

Language: en