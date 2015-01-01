|
Citation
Sinko L, Schaitkin C, Saint Arnault D. Glob. Qual. Nurs. Res. 2021; 8: 2333393621996679.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33748334
Abstract
Current literature has primarily equated gender-based violence recovery with an improvement of physical or mental health symptoms, causing a gap in our understanding of the impact of interventions beyond the amelioration of adverse symptomology. The purpose of this research was to create an instrument to holistically measure gender-based violence recovery based on survivor healing goals. Ethnographic interviews were conducted in women-identifying gender-based violence survivors (ages 18-76) to determine healing domains and develop items using survivor language (n = 56). Focus groups with academic and community experts (n = 12) and cognitive interviews with gender-based violence survivors (n = 12) were conducted to ensure content and face validity, as well as to evaluate acceptability. This yielded a 31-item instrument to measure healing progress on a 5-point Likert scale. The Healing after Gender-based Violence Scale has the potential to highlight survivor strength and growth while more accurately measuring their recovery process based on survivor goals and desires.
Language: en
Keywords
sexual assault; healing; domestic violence; recovery; violence against women; instrument development; Midwest United States