Abstract

Dear Editor,



Thank you for recently publishing two excellent articles on the impact of patient suicide on individual therapists (Murphy et al. 2019) and on Community Mental Health Teams (CMHTs) (McGuire & Murthy, 2019). Publishing quality research on this subject serves several functions including enhancing our knowledge, reducing the stigma for clinicians in accessing support, and providing direction for clinical leaders unsure of how to proceed. Psychiatrists have a crucial role in guiding their teams and especially their trainees reassuringly through this challenge. In disseminating articles such as these, we may also ameliorate any negative impact for clinicians yet to have the experience.



In their questionnaire completed by a range of mental health professionals (MHPs), Murphy et al. (2019) identified 6 of 19 (32%) of Non Consultant Hospital Doctors (NCHDs) who responded had experienced the death of an service user (SU) by suicide. The authors also reveal that formal support was offered by senior clinical managers to MHPs in 27.7% of cases of SU suicide and was taken up by only two-thirds of those, meaning less than one in five MHPs availed of formal support. A breakdown specific to NCHDs was not included. MHPs noted a lack of awareness of how to attain support. Additional stress included subsequent investigations relating to the suicide and perception of a 'blame culture'. The study authors suggest that a culture and clear pathway of formal supports for MHPs to access individualised support would be optimal.



In their article on the impact of SU suicide on CMHTs, McGuire and Murthy (2019) note that there are few protocols to guide CMHTs in managing the aftermath of a suicide. Most teams reviewed for this paper discuss the case at a team meeting, and later review the case with those directly involved in the care of the patient, also serving as preparation for any formal investigation of the suicide. Several recommendations from the literature are highlighted by the authors, including anticipatory education and training. The authors identify senior team members as having a pivotal role in supporting and directing the CMHT response in the aftermath of a suicide.



For many psychiatrists, suicide of a patient is first experienced during training. Previous studies found that between 47% and 69% of psychiatric trainees will experience the death of a patient by suicide during their training (Alexander et al. 2000). The first experience of a patient suicide is reported to be the worst in terms of both personal and professional impact. Compared with those who experienced a patient suicide later in their career, the impact on first year trainees is measurably greater...

Language: en