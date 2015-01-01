Abstract

This metasynthesis synthesized and interpreted qualitative research results on the experience of fathers who care for children with mental disorders. It followed the guidelines from the Enhancing Transparency in Reporting the Synthesis of Qualitative Research statement. A search was conducted in five databases. The Critical Appraisal Skills Programme qualitative research checklist was used to evaluate the quality of the studies, and the Confidence in the Evidence from Reviews of Qualitative Research (Grade-CERQual) approach was used to assess review findings. Thematic analysis of 12 articles included yielded the theme (re)establishment of fatherhood and four subthemes: redefinition of expectations, redefinition of the fatherhood role, benefits achieved with increased father involvement, and strengths and challenges in fatherhood, all of which demonstrated how repercussions from diagnosis and redefinition of expectations of masculinity and fatherhood affected the way fathers exercise fatherhood. Fathers were participative and attentive to their child's needs, even in a challenging context demanding integration of care with work obligations. This metasynthesis highlights challenges faced by fathers in acquiring new skills and competencies while caring for their children. The findings identify a need for interventions to facilitate fathers' involvement in caring for their children.

Language: en