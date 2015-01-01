Abstract

Public safety personnel (PSP) are at risk of developing posttraumatic stress injury (PTSI) due to exposure to traumatic experiences and accidents. Rehabilitation programs are available, but their success varies. We studied: (1) characteristics of PSP undergoing PTSI rehabilitation in comparison to non-PSP workers; and (2) predictive value of various factors for return to work.



METHODS A population-based cohort study was conducted using data on injured workers undergoing PTSI rehabilitation. Of the 488 workers included, 131 were PSP. Outcome measures were: (1) return to pre-accident work at rehabilitation discharge; (2) days receiving wage replacement benefits in the year following rehabilitation.



RESULTS PSP were mainly employed (90.8%), male (59.5%), paramedics/ambulance workers (58.0%); a minority (43.5%) returned to pre-accident work after rehabilitation. Compared to non-PSP workers, PSP were more likely to initially be diagnosed with psychological injuries (94.7% versus 59.4%, p < 0.001) rather than musculoskeletal injuries. Return to pre-accident work was predicted by shorter injury duration, having a primary mental health diagnosis, working at time of admission, and not having symptoms requiring treatment in a complex rehabilitation program. PSPs were slower to experience full recovery in the year after rehabilitation. Factors predicting fewer benefit days included not having a secondary psychological injury, being employed, and working at time of admission.



CONCLUSIONS Most PSP did not return to work in full after PTSI rehabilitation. Outcomes are likely to improve by starting treatment earlier and maintaining connections with the workplace.

