Gross DP, Rachor GS, Yamamoto SS, Dick BD, Brown C, Senthilselvan A, Straube S, Els C, Jackson T, Brémault-Phillips S, Voaklander D, Stastny J, Berry T. J. Occup. Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Public safety personnel (PSP) are at risk of developing posttraumatic stress injury (PTSI) due to exposure to traumatic experiences and accidents. Rehabilitation programs are available, but their success varies. We studied: (1) characteristics of PSP undergoing PTSI rehabilitation in comparison to non-PSP workers; and (2) predictive value of various factors for return to work.
Rehabilitation; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Compensation and redress; Prognosis; Public safety personnel