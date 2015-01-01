Abstract

We document inadequately diagnosed coagulopathy (potential to be life threatening) due to Ovophis monticola bite. Although its bites are common in the hills of Nepal, associated envenomations have not been documented elaborately. Herein, we present the clinical and treatment details of a proven O. monticola bite and areas where it may pose the risk of envenomations (suggesting huge populations in Asia to be vulnerable to its bites). Its envenomation was managed symptomatically with several non-evidence-based interventions. Since no specific pitviper antivenom is available in Nepal yet, managing coagulopathy associated to O. monticola envenomation is still challenging. This case emphasizes the need of developing the standard protocol for the diagnosis and management of pitviper bites and study of effectiveness of the available pitviper antivenoms until specific pitviper antivenom is available. Further, the demonstrated distribution localities of this species may have implications for snakebite prevention and designing and distribution of the effective antivenoms.

Language: en