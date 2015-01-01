Abstract

Each year in Japan from 1990 to 1997, approx. 21,000-24,000 individuals committed suicide. In 1998, the number of suicides increased to >30,000, and a trend of high suicide numbers then persisted for >10 years. Although Japan's annual number of suicides has recently been decreasing, it remains among the highest worldwide. Herein, we assessed the annual suicide data (numbers and rates) related to three economic and life indicators: (1) the difference between actual income and consumer spending of one average month per year in one household, (2) the annual difference between exports and imports, and (3) the annual total debt determined by statistical analyses for both sexes/males/females during the 40-year period from 1979 to 2018 in Japan. Our findings indicated that [1] total debt may be associated with both the number of suicides and the suicide rate for both sexes, for males, and for females, and [2] the difference between actual income and consumer spending may be associated with both the number of suicides and the suicide rate only in females. These findings revealed factors that are clearly suicide-related, and it is necessary to design suicide prevention strategies based on the factors. Relevant public and private entities should become aware of the involvement of both debt and the difference between income and spending in suicide trends as they plan suicide prevention measures. Further analyses of suicide data should be performed in a wide range of fields including legal medicine, toward a greater understanding of suicide risk factors.

Language: en