Abstract

The care provided to persons who experience sexual violence is complex and needs to be individualized and account for the person's expressed needs. Nurses have the potential to facilitate the recovery from such traumatic events. Utilizing Watson's theory of human caring science, nursing care practices provide an influence through their utilization of artistry with caring-healing processes and attending to the healing environment for people. The authors in this article present a case study enlightening the applicability, implementation, and outcomes of caring for patients with this experience sensitively and holistically.

