Abstract

Euthanasia or assisted suicide (EAS) is permitted in a handful of jurisdictions. But its scope (ranging from being restricted to the end of life to no restrictions save those of autonomy) and its legal basis (ranging from a necessary prerogative of physicians to a human right) vary greatly. The debate over psychiatric EAS (pEAS) needs to be understood within this complex context. This essay addresses one specific aspect: can pEAS be grounded on a basic human right? The author argues against pEAS as grounded on a basic human right by showing that such a view has several implications we ought not accept.

