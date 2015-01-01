SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kim SY. Perspect. Biol. Med. 2021; 64(1): 29-43.

(Copyright © 2021, Johns Hopkins University Press)

10.1353/pbm.2021.0003

Euthanasia or assisted suicide (EAS) is permitted in a handful of jurisdictions. But its scope (ranging from being restricted to the end of life to no restrictions save those of autonomy) and its legal basis (ranging from a necessary prerogative of physicians to a human right) vary greatly. The debate over psychiatric EAS (pEAS) needs to be understood within this complex context. This essay addresses one specific aspect: can pEAS be grounded on a basic human right? The author argues against pEAS as grounded on a basic human right by showing that such a view has several implications we ought not accept.


