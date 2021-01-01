|
Citation
Sousa C, Veronese G. Psychol. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The mental health consequences of political violence arise within active, dynamic processes of appraisal and coping. Understanding the psychological sequela of war is an urgent task; yet, we have little on the ground exploration of the quotidian events within and the accompanying psychological responses of the totalizing experience of war. Using a transactional-based model of stress and coping, in this study, we use a novel method-retrospective diaries-to explore the shifting, unpredictable, and traumatic nature of life during a major military operation.
Language: en