River J, Flood M. Sociol. Health Illn. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Foundation for the Sociology of Health and Illness, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
Men account for approximately 75% of the one million annual suicide deaths worldwide. Emerging research indicates a link between suicide and men's active pursuit of hegemonic masculinity via emotional restriction. However, little is known of the continuum of suicidal men's emotional practice, and particularly how men mobilise emotions to actively pursue or resist hegemonic masculine ideals. This theorised life-history study aimed to explore the emotional lives of 18 Australian men who had attempted suicide.
masculinity; mental health; suicide; emotions; qualitative research; men's health