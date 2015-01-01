Abstract

Motorcycles and motorcyclists have a variety of attributes that have been found to be a potential contributor to the high liability of vulnerable road users (VRUs). Vulnerable Road Users (VRUs) that include pedestrians, bicyclists, cycle-rickshaw occupants, and motorcyclists constitute by far the highest share of road traffic accidents in developing countries. Motorized three-wheeled Rickshaws (3W-MR) is a popular public transport mode in almost all Pakistani cities and is used primarily for short trips to carry passengers and small-scale goods movement. Despite being an important mode of public transport in the developing world, little work has been done to understand the factors affecting the injury severity of three-wheeled motorized vehicles. Crash injury severity prediction is a promising research target in traffic safety. Traditional statistical models have underlying assumptions and predefined associations, which can yield misleading results if flouted. Machine learning(ML) is an emerging non-parametric method that can effectively capture the non-linear effects of both continuous and discrete variables without prior assumptions and achieve better prediction accuracy. This research analyzed injury severity of three-wheeled motorized rickshaws (3W-MR) using various machine learning-based identification algorithms, i.e., Decision jungle (DJ), Random Forest (RF), and Decision Tree (DT). Three years of crash data (from 2017 to 2019) was collected from Provincial Emergency Response Service RESCUE 1122 for Rawalpindi city, Pakistan. A total of 2,743 3W-MR crashes were reported during the study period that resulted in 258 fatalities. The predictive performance of proposed ML models was assessed using several evaluation metrics such as overall accuracy, macro-average precision, macro-average recall, and geometric means of individual class accuracies.



RESULTS revealed that DJ with an overall accuracy of 83.7 % outperformed the DT and RF-based on a stratified 10-fold cross-validation approach. Finally, Spearman correlation analysis showed that factors such as the lighting condition, crashes involving young drivers (aged 20-30 years), facilities with high-speed limits (over 60 mph), weekday, off-peak, and shiny weather conditions were more likely to worsen injury severity of 3W-MR crashes. The outcomes of this study could provide necessary and essential guidance to road safety agencies, particularly in the study area, for proactive implementation of appropriate countermeasures to curb road safety issues pertaining to three-wheeled motorized vehicles.

