Abstract

PURPOSE People with traumatic brain injury (TBI) often struggle with complex reading, limiting participation in work and educational settings. This systematic review and meta-analysis examined studies of reading conducted with adolescents and adults with TBI to describe reading problems post TBI and investigate underlying factors for the effects of TBI on reading abilities.



METHOD The search was conducted in EBSCO (including MEDLINE, PsycINFO, etc.), BIOSIS, ProQuest, and Web of Science. Empirical studies that used samples with a mean age greater than 10 years, reported injury characteristics, and investigated complex reading abilities (defined as greater than single-word reading) were eligible for this review. Study quality was evaluated using QualSyst. Study and sample characteristics, measures, and outcomes of interest were extracted and synthesized in the review. Studies that compared reading abilities between people with and without TBI were included in the meta-analysis.



RESULTS Twenty-four studies met inclusion criteria, six of which addressed reading in pediatric samples.



FINDINGS from heterogeneous samples supported the existence of reading deficits post TBI, including mild TBI. In studies of children, comprehension was examined most frequently, whereas reading speed was the focus of most adult studies. Oculomotor functions and processing speed were related to reading speed; cognitive functions, such as attention and memory, were associated with reading comprehension. Intervention studies were limited, but most reported positive effects. The meta-analysis confirmed the impact of TBI on reading with a large effect size (g = 1.23). Demographic, injury, and study variables did not moderate overall reading outcomes, but male sex was a significant moderator of impairment in reading speed.



DISCUSSION Global reading ability, including both comprehension and speed, is negatively impacted by TBI. Future research should continue to explore reading after TBI, including its underlying mechanisms, effects on complex reading activities such as inferencing, development of screening and assessment tools that address a range of functional reading needs, and efficacy of reading-related interventions.

Language: en